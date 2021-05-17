IMPD investigating death following 2-vehicle crash

IMPD officers were called to the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and West 16th Street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after a Monday morning crash.

EMS was called to the scene, but the driver in the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives later responded to the scene to investigate.

No other details were immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.