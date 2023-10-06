Thousands celebrate acceptance, love at Indy Pride

For thousands who came downtown, Indy Pride marked a chance to celebrate.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people came out to Mass Ave for Indy's Pride Parade - followed by the festival. It was fun day, but it also took on a much bigger meaning.

"Out of adversity comes growth. And so many people come out to support us. And year over year, it's more about families, it's really about everybody coming together," said Bill Leshorn, Pride of Indy Bans.

For Jarron and Tyler Lincoln, Indy Pride holds a special meaning.

"Brought us together through marriage - and we have our 1-year-old now so I wouldn't change anything about it with the love and support we have from our family and friends," said Jarron Lincoln.

Little ones like their son, Henry.

Businesses, IMPD, the Indianapolis Fire Department, plenty of four legged friends showed their pride.

Indy’s Pride Parade is now underway with thousands gathered on Mass Ave!@WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/ewttbVZoYL — Gina Glaros (@ginaglaros) June 10, 2023

Indy Pride selected the parents of transgender youth for this year's Grand Marshals.

At least 25 families were in this parade like the Clawsons.

"Being here is really special to us. It's so nice to be able to celebrate with our friends and community as opposed to worried about the attacks and worried about how we're going to handle them," said Beth Clawson.

The Clawsons have been advocating against legislation at the statehouse impacting their 10-year-old transgender daughter, Kirin.

"It's really nice. Not just I need it - but every trans kid in this community needs it," said Kirin Clawson.

Not a bad seat in the house! @IFD_NEWS @IMPDnews and many businesses and organizations are in the parade, including @kroger & @IndyHumane ! pic.twitter.com/pqjvPaYX3m — Gina Glaros (@ginaglaros) June 10, 2023

There was a longer parade route this year and more people participating.

"The first parade that we ever did, we didn't have any money so we were playing drums on trash cans so we've really come a long way and not only have we come a wrong way as an organization, but the parade has come a long way," said Leshorn.

The Pride of Indy Bands witnessing the growth firsthand after getting its start 18 years ago.

"I think it's just really important for the community. Music brings everybody together. It's a wonderful day. There's families. There's music there's fun. It's fantastic. We love it," said Leshorn.