Your guide to Indy Pride 2023

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Indy Pride Parade and Festival on Saturday, June 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride, Inc. is celebrating Pride Month with a parade and festival on Saturday, June 10. Here's what you need to know ahead of the festivities:

Indy Pride Parade

The 2023 Indy Pride Parade presented by Delta Faucet will begin at 10 a.m. and finish around noon Saturday.

The grand marshal title will be shared between David Hochoy and Parents of Transgender Youth.

The free parade will begin at the intersection of North College Avenue and East Saint Clair Street, where it will head southwest down Mass Ave. Once the parade reaches North Delaware Street, it will head north two blocks, where it will reach the finish at North Delaware and East Michigan streets.

There will be two accessible viewing areas near the start and finish.

Indy Pride Festival

During the parade, the Indy Pride Festival is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and run until 11 p.m.

General Admission tickets for the event are available for all ages at $10 per ticket, along with a service fee. There will also be different types of tickets, including group discounts and VIP experiences.

Admission into the festival will include access to hydration stations, the official merch store and multiple different entertainment venues.

Entertainment lineup

Over 50 live artists will perform at three different stages during the entire festival.

Headliners at the 1-800-Quit-Now Main Stage include Saucy Santana, Deborah Cox, Maude Latour, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Jorgeous and Morgan McMichaels.

New guidelines

To ensure the safety of all attendees, staff and volunteers at the festival, Indy Pride, Inc. is enforcing a new clear bag policy.

The new rule will require participants to adhere to requirements such as bag inspections and bag size restrictions.