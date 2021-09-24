There are over 200 active missing persons cases in Indiana

Indiana State Police have a central hub dedicated to collecting information on missing people.

INDIANAPOLIS — In Indiana alone, there are roughly 200 active missing persons cases.

Last month, hundreds of flags were set out on Indy's east side representing each one, along with photos and information hoping for a break in any case.

One of those missing people is 26-year-old Kirsten Brueggeman, who disappeared January 2, 2021. She was last seen on security cameras outside the YMCA off Shortridge Road after a night out with friends.

"This is Kirsten. Sorry I can't get to the phone, but if you leave a message, I'll be sure to get back to you."

That voicemail greeting is all her family has left to hold on to as they wait day after day for answers.

"We are in the kind of limbo that, it's like you can't move on. It's like she vanished. I hate to use that word, but that's what appears to have happened," said Rex Brueggeman, Kristen's father.

Indiana State Police have a central hub dedicated to collecting information on missing people like Chanel and Kirsten.

No detail is too small and could be the missing piece to bring closure to hurting families.