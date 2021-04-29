Tell Us Your Good News: Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — With just about everyone suffering from pandemic fatigue, there's never been a better time to accentuate the positive.
Dave Calabro met with folks on Monument Circle Thursday, and a common theme was an improved outlook boosted by the coronavirus vaccine.
We found people who said they were looking forward to traveling after becoming fully-vaccinated. At least two of them said Hawaii would be their first such trip.
We also spoke with people looking forward to May and the activities surrounding the Indianapolis 500.
You can see Dave's report in the media player, and check out some of his previous stories in the links below.