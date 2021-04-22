Tell Us Your Good News: Bottleworks District

Dave Calabro's ongoing search for positive stories took him to The Garage Food Hall Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Focusing on the positive is universally recommended, and it's the reason Dave Calabro hits the road to hear your good news.

Thursday, he was at The Garage Food Hall, where he found plenty of uplifting stories.

From celebrating much-delayed visits with grandchildren to receiving a well-earned college degree, good news was all about.

We spoke with one person whose life is about to undergo big change, thanks to a relocation to Milwaukee for a medical residency.

And Dave even got some advice about his hairstyle, thanks to a local professional.

"You don't need to change anything," Dave was told.