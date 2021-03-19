Tell us your good news: Mass Ave

Dave Calabro's search for positive and uplifting stories took him downtown Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're always looking on the bright side, chances are you're probably staying positive in the face of a lingering pandemic.

Dave Calabro's search for good news took him to Mass Avenue Thursday, where he found people strolling, smiling and even singing.

"Weather is making it a lot better for me," one person said. "Healthy, no COVID symptoms, no coronavirus."

We found another person celebrating the birth of a grandchild, his first.

"It's surreal," he said.

Others were happy to see many bars and restaurants reopening and a return of customers to local businesses.