Inside the Sugar Factory, Indy's newest food destination

INDIANAPOLIS — A sweet new spot serving up unique treats just opened up in downtown Indianapolis and it's promising to bring "Mounds" of joy to all of the confection connoisseurs who walk through its doors.

The Sugar Factory had its grand opening celebration on Saturday. The candy chain is endorsed by a long list of celebrities, including Nick Cannon who walked the red carpet during the grand opening.

The grand opening matched the business' grand experience, which features over-the-top photo-worthy decor, entrees and desserts.

The Sugar Factory's 9,657-square-foot restaurant features a 184-seat indoor dining area, a bar area with seating for 12, an outdoor patio with space for 32 guests in progress, and a Pretty in Pink Café – a colorful, vibrant space featuring additional unique menu offerings and outdoor patio seating.

Thirsty guests can try some of the Sugar Factory's signature smoking cocktail goblets, all of which can be made without alcohol so all ages can enjoy them.

Some of these neat drinks include the Soul Man by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 50 Cent’s Candy Shop goblet, Bruno Mars’ Watermelon Piña Colada and Mai Tai and Nick Jonas’ and John Varvatos’ Strawberry Cadillac Reposado Margarita.

The Sugar Factory is located at the Circle Centre Mall at 49 W. Maryland Street.

Here are the Sugar Factory's hours: