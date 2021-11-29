x
Flavor with Mike G: Bluebeard

Bluebeard, a restaurant and bar in the Fletcher Place neighborhood in downtown Indianapolis, serves up traditional American cuisine with its ever-changing menu.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Gillis, an Indianapolis food blogger, has been helping us "find the flavor," highlighting some of best spots to try around town.

13Sunrise anchor Jalea Brooks and he stopped by Bluebeard, a hotspot in the downtown Indianapolis neighborhood of Fletcher Place, near Fountain Square.

This restaurant and bar serves up traditional American cuisine on its ever-changing menu. From hearty meat and potatoes to spaghetti with a twist, if you see something on the menu you like, it's best you try it before it's gone. 

