Flavor with Mike G: Commissary Barista

If you're looking for more than just sugar and cream in your "cup of joe," you'll want to give this café a try in downtown Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Gillis, an Indianapolis food blogger, has been helping us "find the flavor," highlighting some of best spots to try around town.

This time, he's not just giving us a taste of the best eats: 13Sunrise anchor Jalea Brooks and he stopped by a downtown coffee shop called Commissary.

Commissary is a barista by day and a bar by night. On the weekends, it turns into The Blind Tiger, serving unique cocktails with a splash of creativity.

The coffee shop is located downtown at 304 E. New York St., near North Alabama Street.

