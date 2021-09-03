World-famous T. rex comes to Children's Museum of Indianapolis

"SUE" will be joined alongside "Bucky" in the museum's atrium as the Dinosphere exhibit undergoes a 'dinormous' $27.5 million redesign.

INDIANAPOLIS — There has been an escape and invasion at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis — just in time for spring break!

SUE, a world-famous Tyrannosaurus rex who typically resides at Chicago's Field Museum, is spending spring break and summer vacation at the world’s largest children’s museum.

Monica Humphrey, director of exhibits at the museum, said the staff is very excited about the new addition but noted the T. rex won't be lonely in the halls of the museum.

Bucky, the teenage T. rex, broke out of the Dinosphere exhibit to greet Sue.

13News got an exclusive look as the museum rebuilt Bucky to bring him to the atrium, where visitors will be able to get a better perspective of his size, compared to SUE's.

Experts believe SUE was about 30 years old, which is why she is much bigger than Bucky.

"Bucky is a juvenile T. rex, he's a teenager, but SUE, we believe was about 30 years old, so she's much bigger and had a much longer life," Humphrey said. "It really took us all by surprise. We're used to Bucky being around, and when SUE came into our building, we were all wowed by the size."

Several others dinosaurs also escaped Dinosphere, including Dracorex hogwartsia, which will be on display throughout the museum as the exhibit remains closed through March 2022.

Dinosphere is undergoing a 'dinormous' expansion as part of a $27.5 million redesign known as "Mission Jurassic."

"We've been digging in Wyoming for a few years, and we have discovered two sauropods, which are the long neck dinosaurs that are 70 feet long," Humphrey said. "It's just going to be amazing to bring them into the dynasty."

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is taking every precaution to keep families safe during the pandemic, such as cleaning regularly, requiring masks and social distancing.