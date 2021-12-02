Tell us your good news

Dave Calabro visited The Children's Museum of Indianapolis Thursday to hear about the positive things happening in central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — With all that's going on in the world today, it's easy to become overwhelmed sometimes.

That's why we're on the lookout for good news, and our Dave Calabro found lots of smiling faces Thursday at "the world's biggest and best" Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

We found plenty of good news, including celebrations over the COVID-19 vaccine and hopes that it will soon enable a long-awaited family reunion.

One visitor told us how he keeps a positive frame of mind.

"You've got no choice," he said. "Either go crazy or you make the best of everything. That's the way I've always lived my life. Just look at the bright side of things."

