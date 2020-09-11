Children's Museum announces winners from 'Kid-Tested, Kid-Approved' toy vote

The annual event was held virtually this year. Kids watched demonstrations of all the toys before choosing their favorites.

INDIANAPOLIS — The votes are in and the kids have spoken. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis has announced the winners of this years Kid-Tested, Kid-Approved toy vote.

The Museum hosts the even each year to help families decide what the hottest toys of the holiday season will be. This year, the event was held virtually. Kids watched demonstrations of all the toys before choosing their favorites.

The top 10 toys — voted on by kids themselves — are in. All of them are for sale at the Children's Museum Store online. The store will have its own Black Friday sale, with all regular-priced items getting a 25 percent discount Nov. 27-29.

Here are the top 10 toys:

HEXBUG Nano Land: Ages 3+ - Discover the power of vibration technology as your nano® bounce off the walls of the new HEXBUG nano Land. This mix and match playset incudes the newest, fastest nano yet — nano Flash, 2 HEXBUG nanos and flexible jelly walls to build imaginative playgrounds. Shadows In The Forest: Ages 8+ - Shadows in the Forest is a thrilling, immersive play experience that brings a distinctive twist to game night — you play it in the dark! One player moves the LED lantern around in search of Shadowlings, mysterious creatures who avoid the light. The lantern illuminates the forest and trees, casting real shadows on the game board. The rest of the players work together, strategically moving their Shadowlings to stay out of the light. Water Wow: Ages 3+ - Keep your kids entertained and learning while on the go without any mess. Colors are revealed with an included water filled brush, then disappear when it dries. Use over and over again for mess free fun. Teaches numbers, colors, dinosaur names and more. Creatable World: Ages 6+ - Creatable World inspires all kids to get creative with doll play. Deluxe Character Kits provide a blank canvas along with the pieces to create unique characters, over and over again. Deluxe set includes a doll, a wig, clothing and accessories that can be mixed and matched to create more than 100 characters and looks. Lego Architecture Toyko: Ages 16+ - Recreate some of Tokyo's most famous buildings. This toy construction set includes scale models of Tokyo Skytree, the world's tallest freestanding tower, Tokyo Tower, Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower and Tokyo Big Sight. Luminescent Lab: Glow Science: Ages 8+ - This kit contains everything you need to complete five unique experiments. Make a glow stick, create chalk that you can see in the dark, and glowing snow you can build figures with or grow plants in. Learn all about photoluminescence and how things glow. Galaxy Orb: Ages 5+ - A sensory toy filled with galactic possibilities. Kids can't help but give this blob of squishy space a squeeze for an oh, so satisfying squish. Dino-Faurs Pullback Vehicle: Ages 3+ - Pull back and race into a monstrously fun adventure! The large, deep-tread rubber tires and authentic spring suspension keep the excitement rolling over all kinds of terrain while the fascinating dino design launches the imagination into overdrive. The arms move on hinges, the great big jaw opens and shuts, and the tail pivots up to allow for amazing pop-a-wheelies. Cat Stax Puzzle Game: Ages 8+ - Stack up the cats! Select a challenge and then arrange all of the cats on the card so that they fit perfectly within the grid. The cats come in all shapes and sizes, so you'll have to figure out how they precisely nestle together to solve each challenge. Loonacy: The Maniacal Matching Card Game: Ages 8+ - Loonacy is a rapid fire game where players race to be the first to empty their hand by matching one of two images with the images on the open piles in front of them. It's easy enough to teach in a single sentence, and so addictive you can’t play just one game.