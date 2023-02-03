Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 80-year-old Robert Davis.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Tippecanoe County.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 80-year-old Robert Davis, who's described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Davis was last seen in Lafayette, Indiana, shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Police say he was wearing a Purdue jacket and blue jeans and driving a gray 2016 Buick Enclave with Indiana license plate 125NDU.

Davis is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department at 765-423-9321 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.