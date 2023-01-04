Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton woman

The Bluffton Police Department said 48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert was last seen Sunday, Jan. 1 at 4:45 p.m.

BLUFFTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 48-year-old woman from northeastern Indiana.

The Bluffton Police Department said Celeste Cuthbert was last seen Sunday, Jan. 1 at 4:45 p.m.

Cuthbert is describes as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 158 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Police said Cuthbert is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Cuthbert's whereabouts is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

Bluffton is roughly 110 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.