State of Downtown reports on impact of pandemic, shares optimism

While 2020 was a tough year for downtown, a report on the state of downtown wasn't all bad news.

INDIANAPOLIS — 2020 was certainly a tough year for downtown Indianapolis.

But it wasn't all bad news.

A just-released report shares how downtown fared during the pandemic and other challenges. It’s an annual look at how the city is doing when it comes to jobs, attractions, quality of life and more.

As for 2020?

“It's no surprise it was a terrible year for downtown and cities across the world,” said Downtown Indy's Bob Schultz.

Schultz said the pandemic and the social unrest last summer took its toll, especially on the hospitality industry.

56 downtown restaurants and bars closed last year. Some were damaged in the riots, but all hurt as the vast majority of office workers worked from home.



“I think the biggest challenge right now is getting the workforce back on a consistent day-to-day level,” said Schultz.

The good news is the once-empty parking garages are beginning to fill, with some of downtown's biggest employers, including state and city government, looking to have most workers back in the office by mid-summer.

And despite the pandemic, downtown still in the midst of a building boom when it comes to both mixed-use and residential development. The number of people living downtown is expected to reach 30,000 by year's end.

The annual report says museums and other attractions saw average attendance for the year down a whopping 75%. Like others, the Indiana State Museum cut staff and reduced hours but see better days ahead.