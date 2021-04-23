Downtown making a slow comeback

Confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine will play a big role in Downtown Indy Inc.'s upcoming State of Downtown report.

INDIANAPOLIS — As more people are vaccinated and as more events open up, there are more signs of life in a struggling downtown Indianapolis.

The Kang family traveled from Chicago to Indianapolis for their first vacation since the pandemic started.

"People who have gotten vaccinated have a little bit of peace of mind, knowing that they have the protection," said Min Kang.

"The state of downtown is struggling, but optimistic," said Bob Schultz, senior vice president of Indy Downtown Inc.

The struggle is enormous.

In 2019, before the pandemic hit, dozens of attractions and events brought more than 7 million people to downtown Indianapolis. In 2020, during the pandemic, that number plunged 75 percent.

Where is the optimism?

To begin with, the Massachusetts Avenue entertainment area was busy. Parking spaces were hard find.

"I see a lot of people out," said downtown resident Rachel Snell. "It is buzzing a little bit more than it used to."

But the crowd of customers isn't what it used to be. Many businesses are still struggling.

"Restaurants and bars are waiting for a return of people who work downtown, which is their bread and butter," Schultz explained.

He said that only 25% of downtown businesses have brought all their employees back to the workplace. Half have recalled some of their employees. The remainder aren't planning to recall workers until mid- or late summer.

In the meantime, the Indianapolis Indians and the Indiana Pacers are allowing at least some fans into the stands.

"Those are the things that are bringing people back to what they love about downtown," said Schultz.