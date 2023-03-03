x
Indiana man killed in Interstate 70 crash Friday morning

Michael Frazier died in the crash near the 45-mile marker Friday morning.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A Spencer man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in western Indiana Friday.

State police troopers responded to the crash at the 45-mile marker in Putnam County around 10:30 a.m. 

Investigators say 64-year-old Michael Frazier was driving west on I-70 when he lost control of his Dodge truck and drove into the median. The truck hit an embankment and rolled over, coming to rest right-side up. 

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Brad Fyfe and Vigo County Deputy Charlie Cummins, who was off-duty at the time, began administering life-saving aid to Frazier, who died at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said. 

