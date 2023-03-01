IMPD: Two pedestrians struck, injured on East 10th Street

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say two people were injured Wednesday when they were struck by a car on the near east side.

The collision happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of East 10th Street, which is just west of Sherman Drive.

An IMPD spokesperson said the victims, both women, were taken to a hospital. One was being treated for a head injury. The other received a injury to her leg.

The driver of the car involved stopped after the crash, police said, and immediately rendered aid to the two women.