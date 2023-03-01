IMPD: Two pedestrians struck, injured on East 10th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say two people were injured Wednesday when they were struck by a car on the near east side.
The collision happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of East 10th Street, which is just west of Sherman Drive.
An IMPD spokesperson said the victims, both women, were taken to a hospital. One was being treated for a head injury. The other received a injury to her leg.
The driver of the car involved stopped after the crash, police said, and immediately rendered aid to the two women.
Impairment is not suspected, according to the spokesperson, but an investigation is underway.