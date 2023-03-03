Fountain City man killed in Randolph County crash with semi

Ethan Allen Dement died when he tried to pass a box truck on U.S. 36 just east of U.S. 27 and hit a semi-trailer head-on, the sheriff said.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Fountain City man died Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. 36 near the town of Lynn in Randolph County, according to the sheriff.

The Randolph County Coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Ethan Allen Dement.

According to an accident report from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Dement died when he tried to pass a box truck on U.S. 36 just east of U.S. 27 and was hit head-on by a semi-trailer.

Dement died at the scene.

The crash happened at 8:50 a.m. Investigators say the 2023 Freightliner semi was eastbound on U.S. 36 when Dement's westbound Jeep pulled into the semi's path.

The semi driver, identified as Michael Kavanaugh, 60, of Birdseye, Indiana, swerved right to the south shoulder, but was unable to avoid Dement's Jeep. The semi came to rest in the south ditch. The Jeep came to rest in the north ditch.

Kavanaugh was not injured in the crash.