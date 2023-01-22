x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 injured in crash involving suspected drunk driver on Indy's south side

Investigators say the suspected drunk driver ran a red light. Witnesses told police the driver was going extremely fast and had their flashers on.
Credit: WTHR
Police investigate a serious crash involving a suspected drunk driver at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Southport Road on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — A serious crash involving a suspected drunk driver injured three people Sunday evening on the south side of Indianapolis. 

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Southport Road

Police were called to the area on a report of a possible fatal crash. Officers arrived to find three adults with traumatic injuries. 

One of the people who was injured was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators say the suspected drunk driver ran a red light and hit another car. Witnesses told police the driver was going at an extremely high rate of speed and had their flashers on. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Credit: WTHR
Police investigate a serious crash involving a suspected drunk driver at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Southport Road on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Former Marine saves 2 women from drowning in Indiana

Before You Leave, Check This Out