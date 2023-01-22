3 injured in crash involving suspected drunk driver on Indy's south side

Investigators say the suspected drunk driver ran a red light. Witnesses told police the driver was going extremely fast and had their flashers on.

INDIANAPOLIS — A serious crash involving a suspected drunk driver injured three people Sunday evening on the south side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Southport Road.

Police were called to the area on a report of a possible fatal crash. Officers arrived to find three adults with traumatic injuries.

One of the people who was injured was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

