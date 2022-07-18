Police: 2 juveniles questioned for online threat mentioning Greenfield school

FBI agents told local officials about the threat early Monday morning. Police said it was "very specific in nature" and mentioned a Greenfield elementary school.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are renewing calls for parents to keep an eye on what their kids are doing online, after two juveniles were called in for questioning over a social media threat that referenced a Greenfield elementary school.

FBI agents tipped off Greenfield officials about a threat posted to social media early Monday morning.

Greenfield Police said the threat was "very specific in nature" and referenced an elementary school within the Greenfield-Central School District.

Detectives identified two juveniles believed to have been involved in posting the threat. Their exact ages haven't been released and police said they won't be identifying the juveniles at this time.

The juveniles were brought in for questioning.

Detectives are still investigating the case. When they're done, Greenfield Police said the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

Regardless of the outcome, Greenfield Police said this incident, "serves as a reminder to parents to know what your children are doing online and who they are communicating with."

Police warn that any post on social media can be quickly captured, saved and reposted. And, officers take every threat seriously and will fully investigate it.

"Threats are not joking matters," the police department said in a release. "No one should ever like, repost or forward a social media threat to anyone other than law enforcement."