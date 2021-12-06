Arrest made in possible threat toward Connersville Middle School

The sheriff's department said the juvenile behind the possible threat on Snapchat won't be at Connersville Middle School on Monday

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A Connersville Middle School student will not be at school Monday, Dec. 6 after alleged threats made on social media.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department looked into a possible threat on Snapchat that would take place at Connersville Middle School.

Maj. Zac Jones interviewed a juvenile and his guardian Sunday and made an arrest for intimidation. Officials did not say if the guardian or juvenile was the person arrested.

"The Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Fayette County School Corporation take these threats extremely serious, especially threats made toward the safety of the students," the department said in the Facebook post.

The sheriff's department said the juvenile won't be at Connersville Middle School on Monday but said there will be extra school resource officers at the school "in an attempt to ease the nerves of parents and students."

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department thanked the Connersville City Police, Fayette County Prosecutor's Office, Fayette County Probation and Fayette County School Corporation for their assistance in the incident.

Connersville is roughly 65 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.