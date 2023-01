Police said the crash happened in the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency crews are investigating after a small plane crashed on Indy’s south side.

Police said the crash happened in the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue, near Shelby Street and Edwards Avenue, around 3:45 p.m.

Police have not confirmed if there were any injuries on the plane.