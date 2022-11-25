x
Emergency crews responding to plane down in Hancock County

The plane was found down in a pond near Indianapolis Regional Airport.
Credit: Samantha Johnson/WTHR
A plane crashed in a pond near Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022.

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. — Emergency crews are responding to small plane crash in Hancock County Friday morning.

The plane, which appears to be a single-engine Cirrus with a V-tail was found down in a pond near Indianapolis Regional Airport off Mt. Comfort Road and north of Interstate 70.

The pilot was able to parachute from the plane before it crashed, and was not injured, according to authorities at the scene. Nobody else was on board.

Images show the plane deployed a parachute before it landed in the pond near the Carvana warehouse on Hancock County 300 north.

Credit: Tyler Lawson
Image of a plane that crashed near Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

According to a Hancock County emergency alert, "there is an active incident on 300 N between 600 West and 700 West.  

"Emergency crews are on scene, please avoid the area and seek an alternate route," the alert concluded.

13News has a crew at the scene and will provide updated information as it becomes available from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the crash.

Credit: Tyler Lawson
Image of a plane that crashed near Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

