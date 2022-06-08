Indianapolis airport, first responders participate in disaster response training

While first responders hope they never have to respond to a disaster on a plane, they want passengers to know they're prepared.

INDIANAPOLIS — Every three years, the Indianapolis Airport Authority conducts disaster training at the Indianapolis International Airport.

"We are trying to bring some normalcy to chaos," said Indianapolis International Airport Fire Chief Fred Pervine.

A disaster on an airplane can happen at any moment. That's why the Indianapolis Airport Authority partnered with more than 30 agencies Wednesday, to ensure they're prepared in case of an emergency.

"It can happen anytime, and it can happen anywhere. What we try to do is prepare for potential conditions that may happen," said Pervine.

They conducted a realistic training scenario that involved an actual airplane, a fire simulator, injured passengers, and emergency response teams from several agencies. Pervine said this training is critical.

"Plane crashes, the industry is so secure, it's not so frequent. That's the reason we have to train and practice on a regular basis," said Pervine.

The challenges are different when responding to a fire on an airplane compared to a structure fire.

"You're dealing with jet fuel, so it's much hotter. The thing you have to do is, you have to contain it. You have to put a layer of blanket on it to separate it from any ignition source," said Pervine.

While they hope they never have to respond to this call, they want passengers to know they're prepared.