Small businesses grapple with how to help employees after Roe v. Wade reversal

@govholcomb As a female-owned business, heavy taxpayers... And a mother.... I urge you to understand how far SCOTUS will take this... I'm a business owner.... I have almost 50% of my team that are females.. All people that work for me have females in their life that they love... Respect... And some are raising little women at home.... The dangers of back alley abortions should be a thing of the past... Safe healthcare for women is vital .....your decisions that you will carry in your term will impact over 50 percent of voters ..... Educating folks about sex, contraceptives and accessing healthcare has made the need for abortions much less than in the 90s when I was growing up in Indiana. Abortion rates continue to drop...people need more programs to prevent pregnancy and have the right to those programs.... You personally are religious....and it's your right to feel the way you do...but please consider others and how dangerous this can be for women and families. I sent a couple of our staff to the circle to show support....the environment was sullen in the shop and I want you to please listen to the people who feed the city everyday... I'm afraid of more brain drain in Indiana....I'm afraid of companies not giving us a shot in the future...Frankly, I'm afraid...please do not do this to Indiana. We are fed up with being afraid in the Hoosier state. Please protect us. I invite you to a table in my restaurant... We need to talk. A Pro-Choice Mother....who had access to healthcare so I decide when my family was ready for children. And for those who don't want to hear this......I'm not sorry. Never will be. Sarah and the entire staff at Futuro.