Indiana attorney general ready to enforce, defend possible new abortion laws

Attorney General Todd Rokita has advised Indiana lawmakers not to pass a "trigger law," one that would take effect as soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned.

INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers across the country are preparing to write new abortion laws, or have them on the books already, when the Supreme Court likely overturns Roe v. Wade. That would mean the Supreme Court ruling that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. States would individually determine abortion laws.

"It means the decision for when life begins and when to basically enforce murder, a murder statute, comes back to the lawmakers of the state,” said Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. “That's a good thing. Because however you feel about this very emotional, sensitive issue, you're going to be able to connect directly with your lawmakers."

Rokita has advised Indiana lawmakers not to pass a "trigger law," one that would take effect as soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned. His advice is to wait for the Supreme Court's final ruling before passing any new abortion restrictions in Indiana.

"This is a predominantly pro-life state,” Rokita said during an interview at his statehouse office Tuesday. “As I know our elected officials, they are predominantly pro-life. Pretty soon, the lawmakers of the state are going to have a chance to make some very solid legislation that reflects the values of the majority of the people of Indiana."

Rokita calls himself a fierce proponent of life and protecting the rights of the unborn. The Attorney General doesn't write new laws, only enforces them. But he has filed legal arguments supporting the Texas Heartbeat Act, which essentially bans all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

"What we're doing there is paving the ground so that a state like Indiana, if its lawmakers so chose, could have a similar law,” said Rokita. “So that's why we joined with Texas. That's why I and my staff have filed an amicus brief in that case, supporting the Texas law."