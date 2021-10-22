Driver in critical condition after single-car crash on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating after a car left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole on the city's east side Friday morning.
The single-car crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 7500 block of East Washington Street, near Shadeland Avenue and Interstate 465.
Police said the driver is in critical condition at this time.
