Driver in critical condition after single-car crash on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating after a car left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole on the city's east side Friday morning.

The single-car crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 7500 block of East Washington Street, near Shadeland Avenue and Interstate 465.

Police said the driver is in critical condition at this time.