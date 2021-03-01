Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old Bloomington man

William Wright is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 195 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 90-year-old man.

William Wright is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 195 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue coat and blue jeans. Wright was last seen driving a white 2001 Ford F250 truck with a Indiana plate of D457HD.

Wright is missing from Bloomington, Indiana which is 57 miles south of Indianapolis.

He was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at 10:40 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.