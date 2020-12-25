Silver Alert issued for missing Scottsburg man

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — The Scottsburg Police Department ha issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.
The police department is investigating the disappearance of 23-year-old Jason Vest.
He's described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.
Jason is missing from Scottsburg, Indiana which is 84 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:05 a.m.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Jason Vest, contact the Scottsburg Police Department at 812-752-4462 or 911.