Silver Alert issued for missing Muncie girl

Muncie Police are investigating the disappearance of 10-year-old Savannah Kay Grace Warfield.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing girl in Muncie.

Muncie Police are investigating the disappearance of Savannah Kay Grace Warfield, 10, who was last seen just after midnight Saturday morning.

She is described as a white female, 4' 1' inch tall, weighing 70 pounds with red hair with blue eyes. She was wearing a burgundy cardigan and a pink nightgown when she was last seen in Muncie.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Savannah Kay Grace Warfield, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.