Silver Alert declared for missing Bartholomew County man

Aaron Brenton was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 p.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Bartholomew County man.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 40-year-old Aaron Brenton, who was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 p.m.

Brenton is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white/red Puma hat, gray Puma hoodie, sweatpants, and sandals.

Indiana State Police said he is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Columbus is 46 miles south of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Aaron Brenton is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.