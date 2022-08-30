Silver Alert declared for 89-year-old missing from Carmel

Jack Hufford is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes

CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Carmel, Indiana.

The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old Jack Hufford, who was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Hufford is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, and blue jeans, and driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate SUO805.

Indiana State Police said Hufford is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Jack Hufford, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.