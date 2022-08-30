Silver Alert declared for missing 91-year-old Rushville man

William Farley was last seen in Rushville around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Rushville man.

William Farley, 91, was last seen around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, driving a white 1996 Lexus ES300 with Indiana license plate C711DG.

Farley is described as a 5-foot, 6-inch white male, who weighs 194 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a dark blue and gray plaid button-up, long-sleeved shirt, black and gray flannel pajama pants and black tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on William Farley or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.