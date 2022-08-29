Police seek missing Indianapolis teenager

Alan Turcios was last seen at around 4 p.m. near West 34th Street and High School Road on the west side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, 17-year-old Alan Turcios is missing and detectives believe he may be a danger to himself.

He was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis near West 34th Street and High School Road at around 4 p.m. IMPD said Turcios' family and girlfriend told investigators it was unclear where Turcios was headed.

Turcios is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts.

IMPD asks anyone who finds him to call 911 immediately.

People with information about his whereabouts should call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.