Police investigate after 3 people show up at Indy hospitals with gunshot wounds

Police have not said if they suspect all three people were injured in the same shooting or confirmed where the initial shooting(s) happened.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people who had been shot showed up at Indianapolis hospitals within 30 minutes of each other on Saturday night.

At 10:30 p.m., IMPD said two people had shown up at Eskenazi Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of those people was reported to be in critical condition and the other was stable, according to IMPD.

Just before 11 p.m., less than 30 minutes later, another person who had been shot showed up at IU Health Methodist Hospital. IMPD said that person was "awake and breathing."

Police have not said if they suspect all three people were injured in the same shooting or confirmed where the initial shooting or shootings happened.