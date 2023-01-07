1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday.

Officers were called at around 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street.

IMPD said officers arrived to find a person who had been shot. That person, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Aggravated assault detectives are investigating the shooting. Police have not said if any suspects have been identified or arrested.