A spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools said a staff member was hurt. The school is locked down, and there's a reunification site for parents.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are responding to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon.

Michelle Price, a spokeswoman with Newport News Public Schools, confirmed a staff member was hurt. We don't know how serious the employee's injuries are.

The police department said an adult was taken to a hospital, but no students were hurt in the shooting.

A few minutes before 3 p.m., a spokesperson for Newport News police said there was "no longer an active shooter" at the building on Tyner Drive.

The school was put on lockdown around 2 p.m., and officers have started reuniting parents with their students at a reunification site.

Newport News Public Schools said in a Facebook post that the reunification site is taking place at the gym door. They said parents and guardians must present a picture ID to pick up their child.

The Newport News Police Department said police are working to learn more.

They've set up an area to share more details with local media. When they do share that information, 13News Now will update this story.