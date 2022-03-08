'Shaggy' visits 'Scooby-Doo' exhibit at Children's Museum of Indianapolis

x
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Children's Museum of Indianapolis visitors got a special treat Wednesday at the new Scooby-Doo Mansion Mayhem experience. 

Matt Lillard, the actor known for being the voice of "Shaggy" in some of the movies, stopped by to check out the exhibit.

"You can kind of say this whole exhibit is very Zoinks-esque," Lillard said. "Zoinks!" 

Lillard got a chance to check out Scooby-Doo Mansion Mayhem with the kids, even playing some of the games with visitors.

And, of course, he stopped to take a few pictures in front of the Mystery Machine as well.

