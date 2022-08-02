x
End of summer 'Grown Up' party at Children's Museum

Adults 21-and-over will be able to dance with dinos, learn about the science of beer, team up with friends to test athletic ability and eat and drink a libation.
Credit: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is the largest children's museum in the world with a 481,000 square-foot facility situated on 30 acres.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is hosting a "Grown Up" party for the end of summer.

Adults 21-and-over will be able to dance with dinos, learn about the science of beer, team up with friends to test athletic ability and eat and drink a libation or two along the way.

The party will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

All floors of the museum will be open along with the outdoor Sports Legends Experience.

Other special activities include:

  • Walking the red carpet
  • Silent Disco with DJ Big Baby
  • Have lots of laughs with Comedy Sportz: Improv Comedy with a Twist
  • Enjoy beer tastings at the "Science of Alcohol" mixology sessions hosted by Sun King Brewing and Republic National Distributing Company.
  • Sample different bourbons
  • Snap a selfie with the Circle City Ghostbusters
  • Paint a canvas with our Visiting Artists

Food vendors include:

  • Amazing Hazel's
  • Arni's
  • Bibibop Asian Grill
  • Cretia Cakes
  • Donatos Pizza
  • HercuLean Meal Prep
  • Joella's Hot Chicken
  • Nameless Catering
  • Pure Eating Way
  • Small Batch Soup by Soupremacy
  • Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery
  • Titus Bakery

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. All proceeds benefit The Children’s Museum Fund.

