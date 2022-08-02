End of summer 'Grown Up' party at Children's Museum

Adults 21-and-over will be able to dance with dinos, learn about the science of beer, team up with friends to test athletic ability and eat and drink a libation.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is hosting a "Grown Up" party for the end of summer.

The party will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

All floors of the museum will be open along with the outdoor Sports Legends Experience.

Other special activities include:

Walking the red carpet

Silent Disco with DJ Big Baby

Have lots of laughs with Comedy Sportz: Improv Comedy with a Twist

Enjoy beer tastings at the "Science of Alcohol" mixology sessions hosted by Sun King Brewing and Republic National Distributing Company.

Sample different bourbons

Snap a selfie with the Circle City Ghostbusters

Paint a canvas with our Visiting Artists

Food vendors include:

Amazing Hazel's

Arni's

Bibibop Asian Grill

Cretia Cakes

Donatos Pizza

HercuLean Meal Prep

Joella's Hot Chicken

Nameless Catering

Pure Eating Way

Small Batch Soup by Soupremacy

Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery

Titus Bakery