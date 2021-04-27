Security guard found not guilty of murder in shooting death of woman last year

Melvin Hall II was charged with murder last year for the fatal shooting of Naytasia Williams at an east Indianapolis apartment complex.

INDIANAPOLIS — A longtime security guard has been found not guilty of murder in the shooting death of a woman at an east side apartment complex last August.

Melvin Hall II was charged with murder last year for the Aug. 28, 2020, shooting death of Naytasia Williams.

“The murder of Naytasia Williams is tragic and deeply upsetting," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said at the time. “The prosecutor’s office intends to seek justice on behalf of Ms. Williams and her family.”

The shooting happened just after midnight near 42nd Street and North Brentwood Drive, just east of Post Road.

According to IMPD, officers were investigating a disturbance and discovered Williams with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where she later died.

Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses and identified Hall as a potential suspect.

According to court documents, numerous pieces of evidence were recovered from the scene, including three 9mm fired cartridge casings.

Following the incident, Hall spoke out to share his version of what happened. Hall's company, Superior Tactical Response Agency, had just started patrolling Towne and Terrace Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis on Aug. 28, 2020.

Hall claimed when he shot and killed Williams, it was in self-defense.