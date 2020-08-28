Woman dies after east side shooting

It happened just after midnight Friday near 42nd & Brentwood.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police say a woman wounded in an east side shooting has died.

It happened just after midnight Friday morning near 42nd St. and North Brentwood Drive, just east of Post Road.

According to IMPD, officers were investigating a disturbance and discovered a woman, 25, with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where she later died.

An investigation is underway.

While police were investigating the shooting, a security guard's vehicle was found burning nearby. The cause of that fire is also under investigation.

If you have information, contact the IMPD Homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.