Security guard in fatal shooting of woman on east side claims self-defense

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County prosecutor informed 13News that the Naytasia Williams shooting death remains under investigation. Prosecutor Ryan Mears will decide if there will be any charges against Melvin Hall II.

The longtime security guard responsible for the shooting is speaking out to share his version of the shooting. Hall's company, Superior Tactical Response Agency, just started patrolling Town and Terrace Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis.

Hall claims when he shot and killed Williams it was in self defense. Hall is now being represented by Indianapolis criminal defense attorney Marc Lopez. Hall shared that Williams reportedly tried to run him and his employees over with her car. He also said his company suffered vandalism to three vehicles parked on the property, including one set on fire. There have not been any arrests in the vandalism.

Hall told 13News the apartment complex does not have any working security cameras on sight to show the vandalism or shooting Hall claims was self-defense.

13News spoke to Liberty Carnell a passenger in the car when Williams was shot.

"He flashed the light and then shot three time. He never said 'get out, put your hands up, don't touch nothing.' He just shot in the car. She said 'I am hit' and she got out," Carnell said.

In video, the security guards order Carnell to the ground from the backseat of Williams’ car. She insist that Williams never took her gun from between the seat and center console.



Despite the shooting, Hall tells 13News east side residents welcome their patrols.

This is not Hall's first shooting case looked at by prosecutors. Dash cam video from March 2020 shows Hall exit his car while patrolling a property near 37th and Meridian street. The video shows the trespasser pull a gun on Hall and Hall shooting back. So, Hall faced no charges in this case. The trespass suspect survived the shooting. Hall insists the shooting involving Naytasia Williams is also self-defense.

The guards working for Hall have dash cams and in some cases body cams. Hall shared with 13News the shooting happened so fast he didn't time to manually activate his body cam. Now, as he and his attorney Marc Lopez await the prosecutor's decision, Naytasia's family set up a GoFundMe account to pay for her funeral.