Search for man missing at Monroe Lake will resume Friday

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The search for a Springville man who went missing Thursday at Monroe Lake was suspended because of darkness.

A Department of Natural Resources spokesperson said first responders were called around 5:24 p.m. on a report of two people in the water who needed assistance.

Rescuers learned that one of the people had been helped from the water by a passing boater. The second person, identified as 64-year-old Dwight Fry, was missing.

A search began immediately, using sonar devices, boats and divers from several agencies.

The spokesperson said DNR's investigation revealed that Fry had entered the water in an attempt to help his wife, who was struggling in the water.