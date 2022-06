Police said the child was pulled from the pool around 3 p.m. at the Abney Lakes Apartments.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a child died Tuesday afternoon at a northwest Indianapolis apartment complex.

Police responded to a possible drowning at around 3 p.m. at Abney Lake Apartments in the 3400 block of Sherburne Lane, which is near 38th and Guion Road.

Police said the child was pulled from the apartment complex's pool. Medics transported the child to Riley Hospital for Children where the child later died.

Police said it appears the child may have drowned.

Police do not suspect foul play.