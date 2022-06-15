2 children pulled from Greenwood retention pond

First responders were called to a neighborhood near US 31 and Smith Valley Road around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Two children were pulled from a retention pond in Greenwood Wednesday evening.

First responders were called to a neighborhood near US 31 and Smith Valley Road around 7:50 p.m.

A Greenwood Fire Department spokesperson said the victims' conditions was unavailable. The ages of the children were also not reported, but the spokesperson called them preteens.

Three other children were said to be in the water at one point but had left.

The pond was said to be about 15 feet deep.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Scene at a water rescue in #Greenwood near US31 & Smith Valley @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/eLQ2nDy6rx — Clint Erbacher (@ClintErbacherTV) June 16, 2022