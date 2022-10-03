Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night

Samantha Toney finished as first runner-up for three consecutive years before bringing home the title of Miss Indiana USA in April 2022.

RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage.

Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022.

Toney currently works as a marketing specialist and entrepreneur. She owns a photography company, working with people battling cancer.

This comes after Toney lost her mother to cancer when she was a young girl.

The 2022 Miss Indiana USA competition marked Toney's sixth and final run at the title. She finished as first runner-up for three consecutive years before bringing home the title of Miss Indiana USA in April 2022.

Toney was also a four-year Indianapolis Colts cheerleader. During her time with the Colts, she was selected to represent the team on an international military tour.

Monday's 71st Miss USA competition starts at 8 p.m. ET. Hoosiers can watch it on Hulu Live TV or the FYI Network.