Riley Children's Health names new president

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Children's Health has named pediatric healthcare executive Gil Peri as its new president.

Peri has a long list of leadership experience, having spent the last 20 years creating and executing strategy at some of the nation's top children's hospitals. He also recently served as president and chief operating officer of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, CT.

Peri is now preparing to hit the ground running. He plans to be active throughout Indiana, enhancing a pediatric system of care that enables children to reach their full potential.

“I am honored to join the Riley Children’s Health team. Our talented team is poised to take the next step to increase our impact as one of the nation’s premier children’s health systems that is recognized worldwide for delivering excellence in patient care, education and research,” said Peri.

According to Riley Children's Health, Peri is active within the healthcare industry and will continue his work as an advocate for children and families.

“I have had the great opportunity to meet Gil and am confident in his unwavering commitment to the patients, families and community we serve,” said Dr. Ryan Nagy, Riley Children’s Health interim president.

Peri and his wife have two children. They will be relocating to Carmel.