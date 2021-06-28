Why now? Talking to newly vaccinated Hoosiers

Health officials say while fewer people are showing up to clinics, they'll keep holding them to make sure everyone who wants a shot gets one.

INDIANAPOLIS — There was another set of pop-up COVID vaccine clinics held Monday in Marion County, including two at Harry & Izzy's restaurants on the north side and downtown.

They were open to everyone, but most who showed up were workers.

They said they weren't necessarily avoiding the vaccine but did it today because the clinic came to them.

"I've just been lazy and it's just super helpful that my job got the vaccine in here for all the employees," said Jimmy Tran.

There was another clinic at Castleton United Methodist Church. Families were invited to bring kids, as the Pfizer vaccine, which has been authorized for individuals 12 and older, was available.

"Of course, it's very disappointing. We're the Marion County Health Department. We're going to promote, prevent and protect. So, we're going to be there for you," said Virgil Madden. "That's our goal — we want to reach as many people as we can.”

Bill Keiffer is 69 years old and was content not to get vaccinated, but came Monday for a friend.